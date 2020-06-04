(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :MPA Samar Bilour has been appointed as spokesperson for Awami National Party (ANP), said a party statement issued here on Thursday.

It said former spokesman Sadruddin Marwat had not enough time for the party affairs due to his personal engagements.

The provincial body of ANP called on a Jirga on Sadruddin Marwat after which he tendered his resignation as party's spokesman.

The Provincial President ANP, Aimal Wali Khan has accepted the resignation of Sadruddin Marwat and appointed Samar Bilour as new spokesperson for the party.

The decision would get formal approval during the next meeting of provincial council of ANP as nowadays no party meeting could be called due to situation created after coronavirus spread.