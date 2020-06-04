UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samar Bilour Appointed ANP's Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:22 PM

Samar Bilour appointed ANP's spokesperson

MPA Samar Bilour has been appointed as spokesperson for Awami National Party (ANP), said a party statement issued here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :MPA Samar Bilour has been appointed as spokesperson for Awami National Party (ANP), said a party statement issued here on Thursday.

It said former spokesman Sadruddin Marwat had not enough time for the party affairs due to his personal engagements.

The provincial body of ANP called on a Jirga on Sadruddin Marwat after which he tendered his resignation as party's spokesman.

The Provincial President ANP, Aimal Wali Khan has accepted the resignation of Sadruddin Marwat and appointed Samar Bilour as new spokesperson for the party.

The decision would get formal approval during the next meeting of provincial council of ANP as nowadays no party meeting could be called due to situation created after coronavirus spread.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Jirga Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

11 minutes ago

Federal capital’s nine places to be sealed due t ..

24 minutes ago

South African NGO Worried Over Children's Progress ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Warns Second Wave of COVID-19 May Be Worsened ..

4 minutes ago

Bangladesh reports 2,423 new COVID-19 cases, tally ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.