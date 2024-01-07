Open Menu

SANA Sindh Conference To Play Significant Role In Development: Caretaker Info Minister

SANA Sindh Conference to play significant role in development: Caretaker Info Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Information, Minorities and Social Protection Minister Mohammed Ahmed Shah on Sunday hoped that the Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) Conference would play a vital role in the development of the province.

He said that the youth could play an important role and could contribute towards the nation's development. He expressed these views while addressing the 'SANA Sindh Conference-2024' at the Arts Council of Pakistan -Karachi.The Caretaker Minister said that the involvement of the youth in the field of IT could propel the nation forward.

He also lauded the SANA for promoting Sindhi literature in various parts of the United States including Houston and Los Angeles. The Acting US Consul General to Karachi Jimmy Mauldin lauded the conference for highlighting the importance of human development in Sindh.

On the occasion, different sessions were held to highlight the state of human development in the Sindh province. SANA President Maqbool Halepoto, Vice President Women SANA Shahida Shaikh and others also spoke on the occasion.

