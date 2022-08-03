UrduPoint.com

Sana Warns PTI Against Holding Protest In Red Zone

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Sana warns PTI against holding protest in Red Zone

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) of consequences for its planned protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office located in the Federal Capital's Red Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) of consequences for its planned protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office located in the Federal Capital's Red Zone.

"No body will be allowed to hold a protest in the Red Zone and action will be taken as per law if anyone tries to enter the area forcefully," he said while addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The minister asked the PTI to better stage its so-called protest either in H-9 area or F-9 Park in line with the directives of the higher judiciary.

"Every political party has right to hold a protest in a peaceful manner," he added. The government would facilitate and provide full security to the PTI workers if they held their protest at the designated places, he assured.

Rana Sana claimed that they had the reports of a possible attack on the ECP by the PTI workers, who had the intention to hold a violent protest in the Red Zone.

/More

