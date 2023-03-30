Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders including opposition parties and treasury benches, establishment and judiciary to steer the country out of prevailing multiple crises and put it back on path of development and prosperity.

Talking to newsmen outside Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday, he said this greater dialogue will help in evolving a consensus agenda over charter of economy, charter of democracy and charter of peace.

The Interior Minister said it will also help defuse boiling political temperature in the country and resolve the sufferings of the common man.

He said the government respects and honours the opinion of the Chief Justice and other judges of the apex court. However, if the dialogue is to be held only for optic purpose, it will serve nothing.

Replying to a question, the Interior Minister expressed the resolve that terrorism was neither out of control nor it would be so in future.

Our armed forces are fully competent and capable enough and carrying out intelligence-based operations against terrorists on daily basis. They are also rendering sacrifices for the defence of the motherland.

Rana Sanaullah said despite all these actions and operations, threats of terrorism still exist, but all the relevant authorities are in coordination and discharging their duties to root out this menace.

Replying to a question, he said the stubbornness and obstinacy of Imran Khan is the main hurdle in initiation of dialogue.

Answering yet another question, he said talks should be held first to streamline the economy ruined by Imran Khan and cool down the heating political temperature.

He said under the prevailing circumstance, elections will result in only disturbance and anarchy in the country, which is the main agenda of PTI and Imran Khan.