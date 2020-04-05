UrduPoint.com
Sanitary Workers Role Lauded

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Sanitary workers role lauded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajak Sunday alongwith City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas visited Quarantine centre established at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

According to a spokesman, the RPO lauded the role of sanitary workers who are performing their duties effectively at this critical time and also distributed sterilizer and face mask among them. He appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the administrations for the implementation of government directions as there was no other way out to stop spread of coronavirus.

The RPO said, "We should not be panic. We must get united and join hands with the government to root it out from our country and implementation on precautionary measures is very important and decisive in this regard."

