Sanjrani for stronger, sustainable ties with Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday vowed to make extraneous efforts for building stronger and sustainable ties with Qatar.

He was talking to a delegation of Qatar led by member of the Qatar's Royal Family Sheikh Falah Bin Jassim. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was also present during the meeting held in Balochistan House, Islamabad.

The matters of mutual interest and ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries came under discussion.

Sanjrani said there were immense investment opportunities in Pakistan which could be exploited to create a successful business environment.

He said the development and prosperity of Balochistan were the first priority of the government and all necessary steps were being taken to further improve the law and order situation.

Sanjrani said Pakistani people value their relations with Qatar. He thanked Qatar for its valuable assistance in dealing with the flood situation in Balochistan.

The Chairman appreciated the services of the Qatar government and especially the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for solving the problems of the Muslim Ummah.

He congratulated Qatar on the successful holding of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo briefed the delegation about the law and order situation in the province and government development plans.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Falah bin Jassim said, "Pakistan is our best friend and will continue to provide full assistance for the rehabilitation of the displaced people due to floods in Balochistan province." Later, Senate Chairman organized a dinner in the honour of the Qatari delegation.

The dinner was attended by the senators, including Naseebullah Bazai, Semi Ezdi, Robina Khalid, Hidayatullah, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Dr Shahzad Waseem, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Saifullah Abro, Hilal ur Rehman, Mushtaq Ahmed, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Talha Mehmood, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Khalid Magsi and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.