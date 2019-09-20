Sanjrani fortifies his control on Upper House by deputing close aide as Secretary

(@imziishan)

For controlling all the business of Upper House Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani succeeded in deputing his close friend Dr Akhtar Nazeer as Secretary Senate

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th September, 2019) For controlling all the business of Upper House Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani succeeded in deputing his close friend Dr Akhtar Nazeer as Secretary Senate.Previously Dr Akhtar Nazeer has worked as Chief Secretary Balochistan and he was very close to Sanjrani brothers, and helped them in all the corruption in government jobs distribution through their personal Balochistan Testing Service.Sanjrani Brothers have earned huge amount illegally through their Balochistan Testing Service.

According to sources, present Secretary Senate was removed, and Sanjrani's friend was deputed in his place as Special Secretary Senate, in this regard Establishment Division has already issued the notification.Dr Akhtar Nazeer is an officer of grade 21, but deputed on a post of grade 22.

Present Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar was offered the headship of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), but ex Secretary Senate Amjad Pervez already striving hard through political pressure and unfair means to gain the post of PIPS.