Sanjrani, Shibli condole with Shafqat Mehmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday visited house of Minister for Federal education Shafqat Mehmood here and condoled with him over the death of his mother.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz also accompanied the Senate Chairman.

They offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the elevation of her rank in paradise. They remained with the grieving family for sometime.