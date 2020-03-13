Saraiki Culture Day observed, walk held Rashidia Auditorium

(@FahadShabbir)

Saraiki Culture Day was observed here on Friday to promote the Saraiki language and culture

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Saraiki Culture Day was observed here on Friday to promote the Saraiki language and culture.

A function was held at Rashidia Auditorium under the auspices of Bahawalpur Arts Council where Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry was the Chief Guest.

Resident Director Bahawalpur Arts Council Rana Ejaz Mehmood, Director Information Bahawalpur Riazul Haq Bhatti, and President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jave Iqbal were also present at the occasion.

Saraiki poets presented their poetry while singers performed Saraiki songs.

The commissioner gave a cheque of financial aid to singer Shazia Naz in commemoration of her talent. Later, a walk led by the commissioner was taken out from Rashidia Auditorium.