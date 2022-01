Sardar Seyab Khalid, Hanif Malik elected as member Kashmir Council

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Seyab Khalid and opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Malik Muhammad Hanif were elected as member Kashmir Council here on Monday.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly members voted to elect two vacant seats of Kashmir Council, a body headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan as Chairman, to oversee the AJK affairs.

PTI's candidate Sardar Seyab Khalid secured 31 votes while joint opposition candidate of PML-N Malik Muhammad Hanif got 19 votes.