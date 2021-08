Sardar Tanveer takes oath as Senior Minister

Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan took oath as Senior Minister at the President House on Wednesday evening

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan took oath as Senior Minister at the President House on Wednesday evening.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan administered oath of office to him soon after taking oath by Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi.