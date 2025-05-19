Sardar Yousuf hails armed forces’ swift response, vows economic victory under PM Shehbaz

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Monday has said that the entire nation is proud of the armed forces for their swift and skillful response in repelling enemy aggression within hours and forcing the adversary to retreat.
Addressing a ceremony at the Mansehra Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the federal minister emphasized that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but fully capable of defending itself against any form of hostility, a fact the world witnessed during the recent Indian aggression.
He praised the unity displayed by the nation during the tense period, describing it as exemplary.
"The entire nation stood united, fought the war together, and emerged victorious," he said.
Highlighting the government's efforts toward economic revival, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is steadily moving toward economic development. “All hurdles in the way of progress are being removed, and we will also win the economic battle,” he added.
The event was attended by a large number of office bearers and members from Chambers of Commerce representing various districts of Hazara Division.
