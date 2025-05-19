Open Menu

Sardar Yousuf Hails Armed Forces’ Swift Response, Vows Economic Victory Under PM Shehbaz

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Sardar Yousuf hails armed forces’ swift response, vows economic victory under PM Shehbaz

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Monday has said that the entire nation is proud of the armed forces for their swift and skillful response in repelling enemy aggression within hours and forcing the adversary to retreat.

Addressing a ceremony at the Mansehra Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the federal minister emphasized that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but fully capable of defending itself against any form of hostility, a fact the world witnessed during the recent Indian aggression.

He praised the unity displayed by the nation during the tense period, describing it as exemplary.

"The entire nation stood united, fought the war together, and emerged victorious," he said.

Highlighting the government's efforts toward economic revival, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is steadily moving toward economic development. “All hurdles in the way of progress are being removed, and we will also win the economic battle,” he added.

The event was attended by a large number of office bearers and members from Chambers of Commerce representing various districts of Hazara Division.

Recent Stories

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

57 minutes ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

58 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

19 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan