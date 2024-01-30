Sardar Yousuf Vows To Continue Work For Development, Welfare Of People
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), candidate from NA-14 Mansehra
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Former Federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), candidate from NA-14 Mansehra,
Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday vowed to continue work for the development and welfare of the people.
Addressing a public gathering, he expressed optimism about the political landscape in Mansehra, attributing the support of the masses as instrumental in electing Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister of this country.
Sardar Yousuf commended the role of the people of Mansehra for their unwavering commitment with the PML-N, which resulted in the victory of the party's candidates and local councils of all three tehsils in the previous elections.
Drawing attention to Nawaz Sharif's decision to contest elections, Sardar Yousaf said that this decision shows the commitment of former PM Nawaz Sharif to the region's development.
He also highlighted the progress and development made in Mansehra during the last tenure of PML-N including the construction of motorways, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the expansion of natural gas infrastructure.
Sardar Yousuf stressed the importance of public support in realizing these objectives. He urged the voters to cast vote for the candidates of PML-N in the upcoming elections.
Recent Stories
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
Security staff to strike at major German airports
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi
Election campaign in full swing at NA-145
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar
UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year
Secretary MoFEPT chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries meeting
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS
HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case8 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK6 minutes ago
-
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Election campaign in full swing at NA-1456 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast6 minutes ago
-
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar6 minutes ago
-
Secretary MoFEPT chairs 1st Inter-Provincial Secretaries meeting4 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt enhances minimum wage for contingency staff5 minutes ago
-
V.C Inaugurates newly established two departments of BDS5 minutes ago
-
HMC inks MoU with KP police for discounted healthcare facilities6 minutes ago
-
Preparations finalize to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm6 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses pleas against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 mln scam cases40 minutes ago