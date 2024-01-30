Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people

Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), candidate from NA-14 Mansehra

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday vowed to continue work for the development and welfare of the people.

Addressing a public gathering, he expressed optimism about the political landscape in Mansehra, attributing the support of the masses as instrumental in electing Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister of this country.

Sardar Yousuf commended the role of the people of Mansehra for their unwavering commitment with the PML-N, which resulted in the victory of the party's candidates and local councils of all three tehsils in the previous elections.

Drawing attention to Nawaz Sharif's decision to contest elections, Sardar Yousaf said that this decision shows the commitment of former PM Nawaz Sharif to the region's development.

He also highlighted the progress and development made in Mansehra during the last tenure of PML-N including the construction of motorways, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the expansion of natural gas infrastructure.

Sardar Yousuf stressed the importance of public support in realizing these objectives. He urged the voters to cast vote for the candidates of PML-N in the upcoming elections.