Sargodha Board announces results of class 9

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha

announced the results of class 9 annual examination on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the SISE, Commissioner and Chairman

Education Board Jahanzaib Awan unveiled the results online during a ceremony.

He was joined by officers, including Board Secretary Abul Hasan Ali and Controller

Examinations Riaz Qadir Bhatti.

A total of 112,492 candidates appeared in the exam and 52,166 were declared successful,

leading to an overall pass percentage 46.37.

The results for the four districts under the board's jurisdiction varied, with Sargodha district

achieving a pass rate of 49.37% (31,370 out of 63,540 candidates). In Khushab, 9,033 out of 20,147

candidates passed with a passing rate of 44.84%.

Mianwali district saw 10,096 successful candidates out of 23,750, with a pass percentage

of 42.51%. The lowest pass rate was in Bhakkar district, where 9,971 out of 24,646 candidates were

successful with a rate of 40.46%.

An analysis of the results showed that the Science group had a higher success rate, with 37,848 out of 77,782 candidates passing rate of 48.66%. The Humanities group had a pass rate of 44.61%, with 6,948 out of 15,576 candidates being successful.

A particularly noteworthy achievement was that all 82 deaf and mute candidates who appeared for the exam passed.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan extended his congratulations to the successful students.

The results are available on the board's official website, and regular students can get their result cards through their institution's login portals, the controller examination said.