ICT Police SP Inspects High Security Zone Duty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ICT Police SP inspects high security zone duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police SP High Security Zone Muhammad Iqbal Khan inspected duty points within the High Security Zone on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that during his visit, SP Iqbal Khan met with officers deployed at duty points and emphasized the importance of performing their responsibilities with full dedication and vigilance.

He briefed the deployed officers on ensuring strict checking, maintaining alertness at all times, and strengthening security measures to safeguard citizens and sensitive areas.

He said the ICT Police remains committed to ensuring the protection of citizens and maintaining peace and order in the Federal capital.

