ICT Police SP Inspects High Security Zone Duty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police SP High Security Zone Muhammad Iqbal Khan inspected duty points within the High Security Zone on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson told APP that during his visit, SP Iqbal Khan met with officers deployed at duty points and emphasized the importance of performing their responsibilities with full dedication and vigilance.
He briefed the deployed officers on ensuring strict checking, maintaining alertness at all times, and strengthening security measures to safeguard citizens and sensitive areas.
He said the ICT Police remains committed to ensuring the protection of citizens and maintaining peace and order in the Federal capital.
Recent Stories
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025
Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police SP inspects high security zone duty2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar to visit Kabul today for trilateral foreign ministers' meeting22 minutes ago
-
District admin assures provision of clean drinking waters disaster-hit areas of tehsil Baffa52 minutes ago
-
18 criminals held1 hour ago
-
ORIC Steering Committee's meeting held , KUST Industry Expo announced1 hour ago
-
Five held,105 kites recovered1 hour ago
-
France-based Kashmiris J&K forum condemns Indian ban on 25 books on Kashmir’s freedom struggle1 hour ago
-
All children in Abbottabad must be vaccinated during polio campaign: DC Sanaullah Khan1 hour ago
-
Former Nazim killed in a firing incident1 hour ago
-
Two robbers killed2 hours ago
-
NDMA dispatches relief consignments to Bajaur, Mansehra2 hours ago
-
Four injured in a road accident2 hours ago