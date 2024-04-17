Sargodha Board Holds Training Workshop
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Under the auspices of the Sargodha Educational Board, a training workshop was organized on Wednesday at the Government Comprehensive Girls High school for the staff
in preparation for the first annual Intermediate Examination 2024.
Addressing the workshop participants, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali emphasized the importance of adhering to rules and regulations under all circumstances and providing a calm and transparent environment to candidates.
The DC directed officers to carefully check date sheet, session, subject code, and group when handing over the envelopes containing the question papers to the superintendents to prevent
wrong paper from being opened.
He advised superintendents and deputy superintendents to conduct exams with utmost responsibility and honesty.
The secretary and controller examinations with other board officials were also present.
