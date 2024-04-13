Sargodha Received Rain
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Light rain and winds brought a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha city on Saturday.
The Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the city in the next 24 hours.
Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28 degrees centigrade and 21 degrees centigrade,respectively.
