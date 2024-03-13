'Sasta Ramazan Bazars' Set Up In AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) 'Sasta Ramzan Bazaars' have been set up in various cities and towns in AJK to ensure the general public has access to affordable edibles during the Holy month of Ramadan.
AJK Government Official told APP, The main inexpensive Bazar in Mirpur district is located at Quaid-e-Azam chowk on main F/2 - Hall Road, offering quality edibles at discounted rates compared to the general market.
Deputy Commissioner Ch. Yasir Riaz stated that vendors at the Ramzan bazaars must display rate lists of commodities determined by authorities.
He further said "A crackdown has also been initiated against profiteers and hoarders, with mobile teams conducting surprise checks and taking punitive action against those overcharging."
The government officials have emphasized the importance of maintaining prices set by the administration during and after Ramadan, warning violators of consequences. The sanctity of the Holy month will be preserved with measures in place to discourage unlawful practices and ensure the availability of essential items at inexpensive rates in Ramzan bazaars.
