SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project

The Central Library of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has completed the initial phase of its digitalization project

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Central Library of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has completed the initial phase of its digitalization project.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri inaugurated the system by opening his digital library account through barcode scanning. The library has integrated an online library, book bank and digital references through its library management system.

According to the SAU spokesman, an inauguration ceremony was held at the central library on Tuesday, attended by the vice chancellor, deans, and heads of academic and administrative departments.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, Deans, and teaching and administrative heads were briefed about the library's digital systems, online library, book bank, and references.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the VC Dr. Fateh Marri said that information technology has made it easier to provide information about research and inventions in the world, while the role of the digital library is important to support students, teachers, and researchers in the fields of teaching and research.

He expressed concern over the declining trend of book reading among youth, stressing the need to enhance the effectiveness of online systems to facilitate easy access to books on mobiles and computers.

Dr. Mohammad Bachal Bhutto, chairman of the Library Management Committee, informed that so far, 15,000 titles have been uploaded, with plans to include researchers' theses in the future to streamline book searches and secure record keeping.

He said that the library's online system and sub-domain on the website will be starting soon

The event also marked the distribution of books worth 2.4 million rupees for different faculties, Institute of Food Science and Technology, Information Technology Center, SAU Sub-Campus Umerkot, and the Bukhari Model School of staff residential colony of the University.

Among others, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Deans Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah, Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, librarian Ghulam Hyder Joyo, Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan Mughal and heads of various departments attended the ceremony.