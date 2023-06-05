SAU organizes seminar in connection with World Environment Day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The environment, water and information technology experts have termed that increasing the use of plastic was causing environmental pollution and urban flooding in the country and emphasized that government, NGOs and industries should play their role in reducing plastic pollution by recycling plastic waste in innovative ways and ensure the implementation of the rules of plastic bans.

The experts stated this while addressing a seminar organized on Monday by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with Growth and Development Foundation and Waste Cycling Centre Sindh.

The theme of the seminar organized in connection with World Environment Day was the solution to plastic pollution.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that due to public inattention and the use of plastic bags and bottles, the drainage system in Karachi, the industrial hub of the country has been choked and there is a constant risk of urban flooding during the rainy season.

He said that green industries should be promoted in the country, adding that implementation of existing environmental rules and laws on the part of the government have become essential to control environmental issues.

The Vice Chancellor of the Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro University of Art and Design Jamshoro Dr. Arabella Bhutto said the dustbins are kept inside the institutions, commercial centers and offices, and later the dust bin waste is thrown in open spaces causing pollution in the area.

There is a need for public awareness to reduce plastic waste and improve waste management practices, she said.

The water expert and Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that due to the conversion of riverine forests into agricultural lands, the forestry area in Sindh province had reduced to 2.5 percent.

He said the replenishment of saline water from RBOD into Manchar Lake accumulates one million metric tons of salt, while the conversion of Chotiariyan Lake into an artificial dam has resulted in the siltation of the agricultural land.

The Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said according to WWF, Pakistan is among the top ten countries affected by plastic pollution. The use of plastic is badly affecting the seas, rivers and lakes of the world and there is a dire need to reduce the utilization of plastic goods, he said.

Among others, Prof. Dr. Pinjal Butt, Abdul Haq Banglani, Dr. Shaukat Ali Abro, Bashir Ahmad Abro, Ishrat Hussain and Anila Memon also shared their views on the occasion.

The Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, former Principal of Mehran Engineering College Khairpur Dr. Kania Lal, President of Women Chamber of Commerce Shahida Talpur and Parvez Banbhan also attended the seminar among others.