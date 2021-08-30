UrduPoint.com

SAU Starts Research On Disease-free Mango Plants

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

SAU starts research on disease-free mango plants

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The experts of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam have started research on disease-free mango plants and decided to produce 1,000 plants at the Faculty of Crop Protection in the first phase and later enhance the numbers plants to 20,000 every year.

On a proposal from experts proposed to make organic manure from wasted vegetables from markets and biogas energy from dung from dairy farms, SAU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Fateh Marri has announced the formation of a Green Youth Movement comprising students for tree planting and other healthy activities.

In this regard, a meeting of teachers and experts was held on Monday at the Crop Production Faculty which was also attended by Dr Fateh Marri as a guest.

The VC was informed that the objective of starting research was to facilitate the mango growers to get disease-free plants for their orchards.

The VC said instead of disposing of leftover or wasted vegetables in Khawaja Stop and Hyderabad vegetable markets, organic fertilizers can be prepared by processing these vegetables, while biogas and organic manure can be made from animal dung from dairy farms.

He informed that HEC Green Youth Movement is being formed for other healthy activities including tree planting campaign for the students, Later, while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign at the Department of Agronomy, he said global warming and climate change in the country could create dangerous situations.

He informed that according to the FAO research, the vegetated cover in developed countries of the world has been reported seven percent while in Pakistan, this proportion is limited to only three percent which is also declining by 1.5 percent annually.

He said the aim of SAU is to give importance to modern agriculture instead of traditional and hereditary farming methods. The SAU has started work on banana waste to prepare thread, organic fertilizer and other products, he said and added, bio agriculture and bio-science need to be further expanded.

He further informed that the university was starting a joint venture of planting trees on both sides of Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road.

The SAU's Department of Agronomy Chairman Dr Aijaz Soomro informed that new forests are being set up in developed countries considering trees as lungs of environment and forests as symbols of a pleasant environment.

Such efforts are also required in Pakistan in order to meet the challenges of climate change, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Agriculture Road Hyderabad Mango Tando Jam HEC Market From

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

48 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

1 hour ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

3 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.