UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Cancels 14-day Waiting Period For Umrah Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:57 PM

Pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah will no longer be required to wait for 14 days to book for the ritual, according to the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah will no longer be required to wait for 14 days to book for the ritual, according to the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, chief of planning and strategy officer at the ministry, said in an interview with Arab news that by easing preventive measures, the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque for Umrah and prayers has significantly increased.

"In line with the developments at this stage, which in turn increased the demand in the dates available to perform Umrah, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah made this feature available for pilgrims.

This condition is no longer necessary and will achieve a fair opportunity for all due to the high demand," he said .

On Oct. 16, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the easing of restrictions across the Kingdom, including those affecting the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, allowing a full return to operations and capacity.

