ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its relief activities in Pakistan and distributed relief goods in the flood-hit areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Deadly floods, triggered by unusually high monsoon rains, have killed at least 1,606 people and affected 33 million in the country since mid-June.

The deluges have destroyed around one million homes, damaged another one million houses and washed away livestock, over 370 bridges and standing crops on four million acres of land across the South Asian country.

To help the affected people cope with the devastation, Saudi Arabia's KSrelief has been busy in providing relief assistance in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan.

" About 2,130 food baskets, 37 tents and 260 mosquito nets were distributed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Mianwali districts in Punjab and Larkana in Sindh province, benefiting 14,910 individuals," the SPA reported.

These efforts come within the work of the Saudi relief land bridge, which was directed by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to support the brotherly Pakistani people after the wave of torrential rains that swept a number of cities and the areas there." Saudi Arabia earlier this month established an air-bridge to deliver relief goods to Pakistan as well as launched the Sahem portal in the kingdom to receive donations from the general public for the flood victims.

At least five planes carrying Saudi humanitarian aid have arrived in Pakistan so far as the South Asian nation reels from the flood devastation.

The Kingdom also sent in August 100 trucks carrying more than 950 tons of food and other relief items to Pakistan.