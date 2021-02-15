Saudi, Italian ambassadors call on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed AlMalky called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

They thanked Almighty Allah that the severity of COVID-19 was on the decline in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, said a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Italian Ambassador in Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed investment in tourism and road sectors.

The chief minister said that an Italian firm has constructed Super-Highway from Karachi to Jamshoro- that was a state-of-art-road built in around 1965.

He urged the ambassador to invite his country's investors on behalf of his government to visit him and discuss the road and bridge sector projects.

The chief minister presented his memento, Sindhi Ajrak and caps to the visiting guests and thanked them for the call on.