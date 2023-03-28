Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Ministry has specified that each pilgrim will only be allowed to perform Umrah once during Ramadan, and repetition will not be permitted.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2023) To ensure a fair chance for all pilgrims, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has put in place new regulations limiting the number of Umrah performances during the holy month of Ramadan.

This decision has been taken to ensure that all pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah during this sacred month can do so without discomfort or inconvenience.

The Ministry has also emphasized the importance of obtaining a permit through the Nusuk app for performing Umrah, and strictly following the specified time slots. Pilgrims can cancel their appointment via the app if required, but no amendments are allowed to the Umrah date.

The Umrah permits are open to Saudi citizens, residents, and foreigners holding active visas, and interested individuals are urged to obtain their permits early through the Nusuk app. The app is available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

Additionally, pilgrims traveling from abroad must ensure that they have not contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with an infected person. The Ministry has taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of Umrah pilgrims.

In conclusion, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has taken steps to ensure that all pilgrims have an equal opportunity to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. The new guidelines have been put in place to ensure the comfort and convenience of all pilgrims and to uphold the sanctity of this holy ritual.