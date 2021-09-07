UrduPoint.com

Saylani Donates 2 Dialysis Machines To Samanabad Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:08 AM

Saylani donates 2 dialysis machines to Samanabad hospital

Saylani Welfare Trust has donated two dialysis machines to Government General Hospital Samanabad while four machines are already functional in the hospital to facilitate the kidney patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Saylani Welfare Trust has donated two dialysis machines to Government General Hospital Samanabad while four machines are already functional in the hospital to facilitate the kidney patients.

MPA Mian Waris Aziz and Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and inspected the dialysis process of patients while CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Tehmina Riaz, officials of Sailani Welfare Trust and doctors were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, office bearers of Saylani Welfare Trust also donated four wheelchairs and two stretchers to the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Mian Waris Aziz said the government was trying its level best to provide quality medical services to patients but cooperation of NGOs in this regard was imperative.

He also appreciated the exemplary welfare services of Saylani Welfare Trust and said the services of those who helped the government were commendable.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan urged the hospital management to take steps for caring the dialysis machines and saving the patients from hassle of waiting.

He also inquired about the health of some patient undergoing dialysis.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner also inaugurated a Dastarkhawan arranged by Saylani Welfare Trustin the hospital.

He said that Saylani Dastarkhawan would provide food to a large number of deserving people.

