SBBU to re-open on 13 September

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad Professor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani has announced that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and its sanghar and Noshehro feroz Campuses will re-open on 13 September (Tuesday) According to a press release, the Vice Chancellor has advised students to ensure their attendance.