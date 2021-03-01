UrduPoint.com
SC Accepts Stance On Eradicating Corruption And Discouraging Horse Trading; Ch Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:03 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted the stance on eradicating corruption and discouraging horse trading

However the court has not agreed to the principle of full secret ballot in Senate election, Chaudhry Fawad said in a tweet.

The ECP has been asked to take steps for transparent elections which include traceable ballot, he added.

The tweet came in response to the decision of the Supreme Court directing to hold senate elections through secret ballot.

