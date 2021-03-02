ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintaining Sindh High Court's order allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) candidate Saif Ullah Abro to contest Senate elections from Sindh.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by petitioner Shahid Ali Rind.

The court directed petitioner Shahid Ali Rind to approach the concerned forum after the Senate election and disposed of the appeal filed against the decision of the Sindh High Court.

Saifullah Abro is the nominee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the technocrat seat in the Senate election from Sindh.

The election tribunal had rejected Saifullah Abro's nomination papers while the Sindh High Court annulled Election Tribunal's decision and allowed Saifullah Abro to contest Senate election.