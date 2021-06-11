UrduPoint.com
SC Directs KP Government To Issue Advertisement For Slaughterhouse License

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:51 PM

SC directs KP government to issue advertisement for slaughterhouse license

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to issue an advertisement for the issuance of license for Peshawar slaughterhouse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to issue an advertisement for the issuance of license for Peshawar slaughterhouse.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah expressed annoyance over Peshawar Metropolitan Corporation and said that it seemed the corporation was favouring its blue eyed company.

He said that the Peshawar High Court ordered a new advertisement for the slaughterhouse five years ago.

Peshawar Metropolitan Corporation was violating the decision of the Peshawar High Court, he added.

The counsel for the corporation said that the slaughterhouse license was issued for Rs 5.1 million.

Justice Ijaz asked why corporation was not following the process of transparency? A new advertisement should be given as someone could buy a license for Rs 10 million, he added.

He said that the Advocate General KP had admitted in court that the process for issuance of license was not transparent.

