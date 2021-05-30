UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Fixes Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's Appeal Against Removal For Hearing On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

SC fixes Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's appeal against removal for hearing on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday will take up the petition of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui challenging the notification of the President terminating his service.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear the petition on May 31.

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had filed an application in the Supreme Court on April 28, requesting for fixing his case at the earliest, as he was going to retire on June 30.

Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui had challenged before the apex court the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), recommending his removal from his post for misconduct as well as a notification of the government issued on Oct 11, 2018, terminating his service.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had recommended the removal of Islamabad High Court judge, Justice Shaukat Siddiqui from his office for leveling serious allegations against state institutions, including the judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency, during a speech at the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile President Arif Alvi on Oct 11, 2018, had terminated Justice Shaukat Siddiqui after the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) found him guilty of misconduct.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Rawalpindi Sajjad Ali April May June 2018 Islamabad High Court Post From Government Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mubadala invests GBP ₤350m in IVC Evidensia

50 minutes ago

Coalition intercepts drone targeting Khamis Mushai ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

2 hours ago

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths

3 hours ago

Local Press: FOCP, UAE awards enhance global cache ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.