UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Gives Historic Opinion On Senate Elections: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:33 PM

SC gives historic opinion on Senate elections: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the opinion of the Supreme Court regarding the Senate elections was historic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the opinion of the Supreme Court regarding the Senate elections was historic.

In a tweet, he said that today was the day of disappointment for those who were selling their consciences.

Those who set up markets for votes will be frustrated, he said.

He remarked that this was the success of Imran Khan's vision for transparent elections.

The use of technology in the light of SC opinion will ensure transparency and vote identification, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Supreme Court Technology Vote Market

Recent Stories

Ejaz Durrani who is known as "Ranjha" passes away

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.37 a barrel F ..

6 minutes ago

Algeria riots after activist jailed

3 minutes ago

China bans discriminatory content in online job ad ..

3 minutes ago

China's higher education enrollment rate reaches 5 ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.