UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Grills DIG Hyderabad On Failure To Arrest Absconding Accused In Triple Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:11 PM

SC grills DIG Hyderabad on failure to arrest absconding accused in triple murder case

The Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded DIG Hyderabad Naeem Sheikh for non-arrest of the absconding accused involved in triple murder at Mehar, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded DIG Hyderabad Naeem Sheikh for non-arrest of the absconding accused involved in triple murder at Mehar, Sindh.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Umme Rubab Chandio.

Umme Rubab's father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on January 17, 2018 within the limit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

The bench asked DIG Hyderabad Naeem Sheikh had he ever gone to arrest the culprits yourself? Naeem Sheikh said that he had seen the place but never followed the accused.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over non-arrest of fugitive accused.

The Chief Justice asked were the accused more powerful than the police and the state? He asked was the entire Hyderabad police force useless? He said that senior police officers were helpless on the issue and added they did not even leave their offices.

The court also issued notice to DG Rangers Sindh, and DG FC Balochistan. The court also issued notice to IG Sindh and ordered to appear in court in person on next hearing.

The court directed the IG Sindh to submit a report within three weeks to help arrest the fugitives. The DG FC and DG Rangers Sindh should help in arresting the fugitives, it added.

Police informed the court that they had written a letter to the DG FC for help.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Murder Chief Justice Balochistan Supreme Court Rangers Police Police Station Faridabad Hyderabad Dadu Mehar January 2018 Arab Court

Recent Stories

Local governments to help resolve problems of citi ..

1 minute ago

CPR training to prevent early risk of heart attack ..

1 minute ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 106,575

12 minutes ago

No plan to retire from T20 cricket: Shoaib Malik

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy shuts down restaurant, fines 8 busin ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Unemployment Peaked in September, Expecte ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.