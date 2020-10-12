SC grills DIG Hyderabad on failure to arrest absconding accused in triple murder case

The Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded DIG Hyderabad Naeem Sheikh for non-arrest of the absconding accused involved in triple murder at Mehar, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded DIG Hyderabad Naeem Sheikh for non-arrest of the absconding accused involved in triple murder at Mehar, Sindh.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Umme Rubab Chandio.

Umme Rubab's father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on January 17, 2018 within the limit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

The bench asked DIG Hyderabad Naeem Sheikh had he ever gone to arrest the culprits yourself? Naeem Sheikh said that he had seen the place but never followed the accused.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over non-arrest of fugitive accused.

The Chief Justice asked were the accused more powerful than the police and the state? He asked was the entire Hyderabad police force useless? He said that senior police officers were helpless on the issue and added they did not even leave their offices.

The court also issued notice to DG Rangers Sindh, and DG FC Balochistan. The court also issued notice to IG Sindh and ordered to appear in court in person on next hearing.

The court directed the IG Sindh to submit a report within three weeks to help arrest the fugitives. The DG FC and DG Rangers Sindh should help in arresting the fugitives, it added.

Police informed the court that they had written a letter to the DG FC for help.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.