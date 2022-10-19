UrduPoint.com

SC To Hear Contempt Of Court Case Against Imran Khan On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed the contempt petition filed against former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan by the Ministry of Interior for hearing on Thursday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would take up the contempt matter against Imran Khan on October 20.

The Federal government through the interior ministry had approached the Supreme Court for initiating contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan for violating its May 25 order wherein the PTI was restricted from holding its Azadi March near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad. However, Imran and his supporters made their way towards D-Chowk.

