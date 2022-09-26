UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Condoles Sad Demise Of Supreme Court Lawyer Imtiaz Kamboh

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 07:15 PM

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Monday expressed heartfelt condolences over the sudden and sad demise of Ch. Imtiaz Ahmed Kamboh (ASC) who breathed his last on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Monday expressed heartfelt condolences over the sudden and sad demise of Ch. Imtiaz Ahmed Kamboh (ASC) who breathed his last on Saturday.

Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, President, Waseem Mumtaz Malik, Secretary and the 24th Executive Committee of SCBAP while paying homage to the departed soul, stated that he was a noble and splendid person. There were no words big enough to describe grief over his sad demise.

They prayed Allah Almighty bless the departed soul and enable the grieving family to shoulder the burden of such irreparable loss and give them courage to bear this irrevocable loss.

Late Ch. Imtiaz Ahmed Kamboh (ASC) was also one of the contesting candidates for the seat of Vice President (Punjab) in upcoming SCBAP Elections Term 2022-23.

