SCCI & BNB Women University Signs MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women’s University on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding for innovation and cooperation in various fields in the Sukkur region

Women University Vice Chancellor Dr. Tehmina Mangan signed the MoU.

It was decided in the MoU that Sukkur Chamber and BNB University will cooperate in starting new businesses, providing internships and jobs, industrial visits and skill training programs for business, and socio-economic development keeping in mind the present needs.

President of the Chamber Bilal Waqar Khan while addressing the participants of the event said that BNB University is an excellent institution for female students in the field of higher education and is providing education by maintaining international standards.

He appreciated the services of the Vice-Chancellor and his staff for providing education in various fields to the students of inner Sindh and the average rural area.

Senior Vice President Gurdas Wadhwani, Vice President Muhammad Faisal Mughal, Former President Aamir Ali Khan Ghori, Convener of House Education Committee Jameel Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary Muhammad Nauman Arain and Manager ORIC University Dr. Nabiha Arain were also present on this occasion

