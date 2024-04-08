Schedule For Inter Part -II First Annual Exam Released
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Board of intermediate & Secondary Education Sargodha on Monday released a schedule
of first annual examination for intermediate part second 2024.
According to the education board spokesman, the first annual examination for intermediate part -2 to be held on 19-4 -2024.
He said that roll no slips had been issued to all private candidates whereas regular candidates can get their roll number slips through their institutions.
Recent Stories
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party
Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final
Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC imposes ban on aerial firing, other activities on Eid holidays2 minutes ago
-
Food authority releases performance report for month of Ramadan12 minutes ago
-
Dozen gas connections disconnected over theft, other violations12 minutes ago
-
Farooq Shaikhani emphasizes pivotal role of private sector to revitalize institutions12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Ethiopia agree to address climate change jointly12 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry in KP12 minutes ago
-
Holidays of tourism police, staff canceled to facilitate tourists during Eid22 minutes ago
-
RDA demolishes illegal billboards, structures, hoardings of Bahria Town Phase-832 minutes ago
-
DC Upper Kohistan chairs meeting to review administrative matters32 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party35 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to roll out network of rehab centers to treat, cure ailing wildlife: Marriyum42 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements on Eid52 minutes ago