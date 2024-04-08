Open Menu

Schedule For Inter Part -II First Annual Exam Released

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Schedule for inter part -II first annual exam released

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Board of intermediate & Secondary Education Sargodha on Monday released a schedule

of first annual examination for intermediate part second 2024.

According to the education board spokesman, the first annual examination for intermediate part -2 to be held on 19-4 -2024.

He said that roll no slips had been issued to all private candidates whereas regular candidates can get their roll number slips through their institutions.

