UrduPoint.com

Scholar Shamshad Salfi Buried On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Scholar Shamshad Salfi buried on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Prominent religious scholar of Ahle Hadith school of thought Allama Shamshad Salfi was buried at Narang Mandi graveyard near here on Sunday.

His funeral prayers (Namaz e Janaza) was lead by renowned scholar Abdurrehman Makki at the ground of Government Associate College, in which a large number of religious scholars, political leaders and notables were present.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Shamshad Salfi died on Saturday afternoon after a short illness at the Lahore General Hospital. He is survived by 4 sons and 2 daughters.

Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab Ulema Wing President Allama M Yousuf Awan and other political and religious scholars of all schools of thought expressed grief over the demise of the great scholar and they termed his death as a great loss for the society and religious community.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Died Lead Narang Mandi Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Namaz All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

11 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

19 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

19 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

20 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.