Scholar Shamshad Salfi buried on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Prominent religious scholar of Ahle Hadith school of thought Allama Shamshad Salfi was buried at Narang Mandi graveyard near here on Sunday.

His funeral prayers (Namaz e Janaza) was lead by renowned scholar Abdurrehman Makki at the ground of Government Associate College, in which a large number of religious scholars, political leaders and notables were present.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Shamshad Salfi died on Saturday afternoon after a short illness at the Lahore General Hospital. He is survived by 4 sons and 2 daughters.

Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab Ulema Wing President Allama M Yousuf Awan and other political and religious scholars of all schools of thought expressed grief over the demise of the great scholar and they termed his death as a great loss for the society and religious community.