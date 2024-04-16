School Based Education Programmes Needed For Prevention Of Child Abuse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The civil society has demanded the government should start school-based education programmes for the prevention of child abuse and to aware juniors to recognize and avoid predators.
Talking to APP here on Tuesday, the educationist expert Farkhanda Orangzaib has said that concerned authorities, stressing the education awareness programme and teachers and school administrators have been directed to start informative lectures to prevent violence against minors.
Under the awareness program, the government should introduce steps to identify suspicious persons while students would be encouraged to share information about violence within school premises.
Ayub Malik the Human Rights activist has said that this move is to curb the alarming rise in sexual abuse incidents involving children.
Recent Stories
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain with thunderstorm forecast for Sindh from April 17 to 192 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Nowshera firing2 minutes ago
-
Rains affect examination process at Chitral2 minutes ago
-
'Govt taking practical steps to promote IT education'3 minutes ago
-
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah5 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates impose fines on 68 ‘Tandoors’ for profiteering13 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers arrested over cock fighting13 minutes ago
-
Thieves make off with Rs 250,000 worth of foot wears23 minutes ago
-
Government primary schools exams started in Larkana33 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university to have Alumni center soon: VC33 minutes ago
-
Tandoors/Nan-bais defy govt's Roti, Naan price reduction in ICT42 minutes ago
-
Meeting discussed improvement of sanitation situation43 minutes ago