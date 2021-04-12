Schools, offices under the Elementary, Secondary Education Foundation being computerized: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarkai on Monday said that data of schools and offices of the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation was being digitized to ensure transparency.

Similarly, all information about students and staff of these offices and schools would also be computerized.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation. Special Secretary Education Shahbaz, Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Zarif Al-Mani besides members of the Board were present on the occasion.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete the transfer posting process at the district and head office level of the foundation as soon as possible as per the policy of the government.

The education minister also directed the Managing Director that the jurisdiction of the Foundation's schools extends only to the Primary level. In those districts where there was a shortage of schools at the middle and high levels, the foundation should also start classes from sixth grade to eighth grade and complete all teacher training programs as soon as possible.

Shahram Khan Taraki directed that the minutes and agenda of the board meeting should be sent to all the members in time. The meeting also approved in-principle the posts of Upper Chitral, Kohistan Lower and Koli Pals Kohistan District Offices.

Giving a briefing, the Managing Director said that various programs of the Foundation were underway in the province in which 125,000 students were studying in Girls Community School, 53,000 in Voucher Scheme and 2400 in New school Program. While 2776 teaching staff are also working in the foundation, he informed.

The meeting also discussed the rationalization of staff, restructuring of the institution, service rules and reports of various committees.

The Education Minister also directed that new schools in different districts would also be added to the foundation to reduce the dropout rate while more programs would be launched for this purpose.