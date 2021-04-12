UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools, Offices Under The Elementary, Secondary Education Foundation Being Computerized: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Schools, offices under the Elementary, Secondary Education Foundation being computerized: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarkai on Monday said that data of schools and offices of the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation was being digitized to ensure transparency.

Similarly, all information about students and staff of these offices and schools would also be computerized.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation. Special Secretary Education Shahbaz, Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Zarif Al-Mani besides members of the Board were present on the occasion.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete the transfer posting process at the district and head office level of the foundation as soon as possible as per the policy of the government.

The education minister also directed the Managing Director that the jurisdiction of the Foundation's schools extends only to the Primary level. In those districts where there was a shortage of schools at the middle and high levels, the foundation should also start classes from sixth grade to eighth grade and complete all teacher training programs as soon as possible.

Shahram Khan Taraki directed that the minutes and agenda of the board meeting should be sent to all the members in time. The meeting also approved in-principle the posts of Upper Chitral, Kohistan Lower and Koli Pals Kohistan District Offices.

Giving a briefing, the Managing Director said that various programs of the Foundation were underway in the province in which 125,000 students were studying in Girls Community School, 53,000 in Voucher Scheme and 2400 in New school Program. While 2776 teaching staff are also working in the foundation, he informed.

The meeting also discussed the rationalization of staff, restructuring of the institution, service rules and reports of various committees.

The Education Minister also directed that new schools in different districts would also be added to the foundation to reduce the dropout rate while more programs would be launched for this purpose.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Chitral Kohistan All From Government

Recent Stories

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

20 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

28 minutes ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Berlin on two-day official v ..

36 minutes ago

Covid claims 16 lives, 2,021 new cases in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Over 75,000 bio-agent control cards provided to su ..

2 minutes ago

Pints and Primark: Britons mark lockdown easing wi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.