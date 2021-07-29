UrduPoint.com
Schools To Reopen On August 02 In Punjab

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:49 PM

All the public and private schools across the province Punjab will be reopened after summer vacations on August 02, 2021 under strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines by the Education Department

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Ras in his tweet, made this announcement, adding that schools will be bound to function with 50 percent attendance of the students.

The Minister reiterated that the management of the schools will be responsible to ensure compliance of the instructions regarding Corona SOPs. He said that strict action would be initiated against the management for any negligence.

The Punjab government already intensified its ongoing drive to maximum vaccinate the school staff to protect them from Covid-19.

