SCN expresses concern to convert agriculture land into dumping site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Sarhad Conservation Network, a non-governmental organization struggling for conservation of environment, culture and heritage, has expressed its strong reservation over a plan of district administration of Charsadda of converting an agricultural land into dumping site.

SCN also hailed issuance of stay order from Peshawar High Court (PHC), halting the district government from execution of its plan by invoking Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act.

"The land proposed for establishment of dumping site in Charsadda is famous for cultivation of lotus root, a popular vegetable locally known as Nadru or Bursanda," observed Dr. Adil Zarif, spokesman of SCN while talking with APP.

Conversion of a land used for growing of an important ingredient of local cuisine is not acceptable and even not understandable, Dr. Adil opined.

He said dumping sites are developed at an isolated sites and on land which are not used for agriculture purpose, while in this case the district administration is not only converting a farm land into dumping site, but also is snatching livelihood from local farmers who are associated with the practice of lotus growing from generations.

He thanked PHC for issuing stay order in the case and requested the court to issue an order for restricting the district government from going head with its plan.

Auranzeb, a journalist and member of SCN, threw light on archaeological significance of lotus root growing for Charsadda district.

"Charsadda in history was called `Pushkalavati' - literally the city of lotus, in Sanskrit - it was the ancient capital of Gandhara," mentioned Auranzeb.

"In replacing the lotus ponds with landfill is like ruining the reputation of a farming tradition that is sacred and rooted in the history and heritage of the region," he remarked.

Lotus, as we know, is a flower venerated in Buddhism but thousands of years since the brothers of Rama lay the foundations of Pushkalavati (Charsadda), as mentioned in the Ramayana, the tradition of lotus farming has somehow survived and come to us as a small but precious fragment of that illustrious history.

"Not only SCN but the archeology and tourism departments need to take a stand against this act of ignorance and disregard for our historical heritage," Aurangzeb added.

He also suggested serving tourists from Buddhist countries a meal featuring lotus stem that comes from Charsadda, or take home as souvenir the dried lotus stem or flowers from a town none other than the ancient capital of Gandhara.

"The lotus flower was a symbol of enlightenment and rebirth in Gandhara civilisation, while Charsadda was known as Pushkulavati (City of Lotus) in ancient times," observed Advocate Ali Gohar Durrani who filed a case against land conversion in Peshawar High Court.

Talking to APP, Advocate Ali Gohar said he apprised court about archaeological importance of lotus growing and its connection with Charsadda.

The lawyer also argued that the local administration didn't realize that it was an agricultural area, which was good for growing crops and if it was made a dumping site, it should have serious issues for environment, groundwater and the people's health.

The practice of lotus growing is providing livelihood to people of the area who are associated with this practice from generations and will lose their source of earning after establishment of landfill at the site, he added.