Open Menu

SCO Playing Critical Role Regionally, Internationally: Speakers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SCO playing critical role regionally, internationally: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is playing a critical role both regionally and internationally, said a speaker in a seminar. SCO is playing a crucial regional and international role; it addresses significant regional challenges, fosters cooperation among member states and promotes stability in a complex geopolitical landscape, they said at a seminar on the Post-SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting: Outcomes, Challenges, and Opportunities, organized by the Centre for SCO Studies, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Riphah Institute of Public Policy (RIPP), Riphah International University and the Pakistan-SCO Friendship Forum, here Friday.

The speakers emphasized the significance of the SCO's outcomes and challenges, with a particular focus on its role in the context of Pakistan and the broader region.

Dr. Farhat Asif, President of IPDS, highlighted the institute's impactful initiatives, including the establishment of the Centre for SCO Studies, Pakistan-SCO Friendship Forum, a SCO-focused diploma course, Pakistan-SCO business Council, and various other endeavors aimed at advancing Pakistan's interests in the region.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Ulanbek Totuiaev, discussed the outcomes of the Summit of Heads of Government in Bishkek, shedding light on significant agreements resulting from the recent joint ministerial commission between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Ambassador said that both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are pivotal in promoting the essence of the Shanghai Spirit.

Dr. Rashid Aftab, Director of Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Riphah International University, emphasized the institute's achievements and underscored the colossal potential inherent in the 40 percent of the world's population residing in the SCO region.

Dr. Muhammad Munir, Dean of Social Sciences at Muslim Youth University, shared key steps and approvals outlined in the joint communique and said that the communique had covered all the requirements that are making the SCO a strong regional organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Taraq Waheed, Dean of Social Sciences at SZABIST, illuminated the importance and opportunities presented by the SCO. The event witnessed a substantial turnout of ambassadors, diplomats, and media personnel, further solidifying the SCO's impact in fostering collaboration and understanding on a global scale.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Shanghai Rashid Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Riphah International University Muslim Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

16 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

16 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

16 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan