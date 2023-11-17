SCO playing critical role regionally, internationally: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is playing a critical role both regionally and internationally, said a speaker in a seminar. SCO is playing a crucial regional and international role; it addresses significant regional challenges, fosters cooperation among member states and promotes stability in a complex geopolitical landscape, they said at a seminar on the Post-SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting: Outcomes, Challenges, and Opportunities, organized by the Centre for SCO Studies, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Riphah Institute of Public Policy (RIPP), Riphah International University and the Pakistan-SCO Friendship Forum, here Friday.

The speakers emphasized the significance of the SCO's outcomes and challenges, with a particular focus on its role in the context of Pakistan and the broader region.

Dr. Farhat Asif, President of IPDS, highlighted the institute's impactful initiatives, including the establishment of the Centre for SCO Studies, Pakistan-SCO Friendship Forum, a SCO-focused diploma course, Pakistan-SCO business Council, and various other endeavors aimed at advancing Pakistan's interests in the region.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Ulanbek Totuiaev, discussed the outcomes of the Summit of Heads of Government in Bishkek, shedding light on significant agreements resulting from the recent joint ministerial commission between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Ambassador said that both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are pivotal in promoting the essence of the Shanghai Spirit.

Dr. Rashid Aftab, Director of Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Riphah International University, emphasized the institute's achievements and underscored the colossal potential inherent in the 40 percent of the world's population residing in the SCO region.

Dr. Muhammad Munir, Dean of Social Sciences at Muslim Youth University, shared key steps and approvals outlined in the joint communique and said that the communique had covered all the requirements that are making the SCO a strong regional organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Taraq Waheed, Dean of Social Sciences at SZABIST, illuminated the importance and opportunities presented by the SCO. The event witnessed a substantial turnout of ambassadors, diplomats, and media personnel, further solidifying the SCO's impact in fostering collaboration and understanding on a global scale.