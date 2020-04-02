UrduPoint.com
Screening Must To Prevent Spread Of Corona Virus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:06 PM

Screening must to prevent spread of corona virus

Punjab government has decided to enlist all those persons who participated in Tableeghi Ijtamaas in other provinces and foreign countries in order to ensure their screening for covid-19 virus and protect others as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab government has decided to enlist all those persons who participated in Tableeghi Ijtamaas in other provinces and foreign countries in order to ensure their screening for covid-19 virus and protect others as well.

The decision was taken at a meeting jointly chaired by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan to review coronavirus situation and administrative affairs in the province.The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and officers concerned.

The meeting was briefed that screening of all members of Tableeghi Jamaat had almost been completed.

The meeting decided to allow keeping milk shops open till 8pm, use mobile vans of departments of Livestock and Social Welfare for screening of people and make hospitals OPDs functional for treatment of diseases other than coronavirus as well.

The Chief Secretary said that the decision to allow opening of milk shops till 8pm was taken in view of facilitating people and preventing financial loss. He also issued directions to divisional commissioners to maintain coordination with dealers of pulses to maintain prices of the commodity.

The IG Punjab said that policemen, wardens and other staff performing duties in connection with coronavirus must be screened for the disease. He mentioned that during shifting of prisoners from one district to other administrations should remain in contact.

He asked regional police officers to ensure prompt response to 'threat alerts' issued by agencies. The senior member board of revenue (SMBR) told the meeting that as many as 97 lakh applications have been received so far under Insaf Imdad Programme.

