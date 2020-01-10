Scrutiny of Revenue record adds on 3000 acres into forest lands

The process of entering forest lands into revenue record has been completed through gazette notification in Naushahro Feroze while operation to retrieve forest lands from illegal occupants would be resumed soon in the district

Deputy Commissioner Capt. (R) Bilal Shahed Rao, while chairing a meeting in the regard on Friday, informed that forest department has got additional 3000 acres of forest lands after scrutiny of revenue record.

Tree plantation had already been started on retrieved forest lands, he said adding that under urban forestry approach plantation would be carried out on 5 acres in district headquarter as well.

More trees to be planted under local community partnership approach where 65 percent of earned profit would be shared with partners.

The DC also informed that required machinery was arranged for carrying out operation to retrieve forest lands adding that in future an ASI along with police contingent would be placed at disposal of District Forest Officer (DFO).

The DFO Naushahro Feroze, Mushtaque Ahmed Zardari, informed the meeting that saplings were planted over 400 acres of land in Dilipota and Mithiani forests while cases had been registered on 113 land grabbers as well.