SDPI to hold webinar on 'evidence-use in policy making amid Covid-19'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will hold a webinar on "evidence-use in policy making amid COVID-19" on Wednesday to assess the role of evidence in policy-making amid pandemic.

The webinar would be held at 3:00 to 4:30pm. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on policy making across the globe. As Pakistan grapples with the pandemics third wave, there is a need to assess the role of evidence in policymaking amid COVID-19.

One of the programs at SDPI "Strengthening the Use of Evidence for Development Impact" (SEDI), looked at political economy of policy making in three sectors namely economic development, child labor and education.

The findings from the study would be presented in a hybrid seminar, where some panelists and audience will join them online while others will attend in person.

Through this seminar SDPI aims to contribute towards use of evidence in policy making at both Federal and provincial levels. In this regard, we request your presence at the seminar on "Evidence-use in Policy Making amid COVID-19".

SDPI is a premier think tank of Pakistan and supports federal and provincial governments and regulatory bodies towards research and outreach on inclusive economic growth and competitiveness reforms.

The research and policy engagement of this institute spans over 28 years in areas of agriculture, industry, trade and tax reforms, energy, water, gender, and environment. The faculty serves as part of several boards, working groups and task forces constituted by the Government of Pakistan.