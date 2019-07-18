SDPI to organize policy symposium on July 19

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will organize a policy symposium at a hotel in Islamabad on Friday.

SDPI official sources told APP on Thursday that the symposium titled "Economy & IMF Program: Challenges & Opportunities" will be held with the purpose to have a comprehensive discussion on the current economic outlook of Pakistan, challenges and opportunities under the IMF programme.

Former Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar will be the guest of honor on this occasion.

The panelists included Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi and Resident Representative International Monitory Fund(IMF) Ms Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez.