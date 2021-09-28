UrduPoint.com

Search Operation Launched In Dhoke Hassu, Adjoining Areas

Tue 28th September 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched a search operation in Dhoke Hassu and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Ratta Amral Police station to ensure law and order and net the outlaws.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral conducted operation in the area and searched 134 houses besides checking 88 tenants and 185 persons.

According to Superintendent Police Rawal, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals, proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.

