MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal said on Wednesday that DG Khan Institute of Cardiology was the best project of Punjab government to facilitate heart disease patients.

He expressed these views during his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan where he inspected under construction projects of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology, Mother and Child and OPD and Emergency Block.

Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) officials gave briefing to the secretary health at DG Khan Institute of Cardiology site.

Construction of cardiology hospital to be completed by end of this year while procurement of medical machinery was also in final stages, they added.

The secretary reviewed the pace of work at under construction projects, and directed the officials concerned to utilize all resources to complete the project as soon as possible.

He said the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and tribal areas will get the best and timely medical facilities after completion of under construction health projects.

Meanwhile, he also paid visit to teaching hospital DG Khan and reviewed service delivery at various departments of the hospital.

He said that providing the best and timely medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps was the top priority.

Mr Iqbal said that no negligence in providing timely medical facilities to the people will be tolerated.