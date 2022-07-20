UrduPoint.com

Sec Health South Terms DG Khan Cardiology Institute Punjab Govt's Best Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Sec Health South terms DG Khan cardiology institute Punjab govt's best project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal said on Wednesday that DG Khan Institute of Cardiology was the best project of Punjab government to facilitate heart disease patients.

He expressed these views during his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan where he inspected under construction projects of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology, Mother and Child and OPD and Emergency Block.

Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) officials gave briefing to the secretary health at DG Khan Institute of Cardiology site.

Construction of cardiology hospital to be completed by end of this year while procurement of medical machinery was also in final stages, they added.

The secretary reviewed the pace of work at under construction projects, and directed the officials concerned to utilize all resources to complete the project as soon as possible.

He said the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and tribal areas will get the best and timely medical facilities after completion of under construction health projects.

Meanwhile, he also paid visit to teaching hospital DG Khan and reviewed service delivery at various departments of the hospital.

He said that providing the best and timely medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps was the top priority.

Mr Iqbal said that no negligence in providing timely medical facilities to the people will be tolerated.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan SITE All Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & C ..

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & Customs delegation at Port of J ..

35 minutes ago
 OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

38 minutes ago
 Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory For ..

Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory Forum 2022

50 minutes ago
 Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regio ..

Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regional security

53 minutes ago
 Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pa ..

Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pak-US ties

1 hour ago
 Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.