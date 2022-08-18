Second annual School Councils elections held across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Second annual elections were held for formation of School Councils comprising president, vice president and general secretary in public sector schools across South Punjab here on Thursday.

As many as 13,614 presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries and class representatives were elected from 2,085 high and 2,453 higher secondary schools across the region.

Over 1.1 million students polled their votes to elect their favourite candidates in the elections.

The polling process began at 8 a.m. and culminated at 11 a.m. today.

After declaration of results, supporters of winners danced to the tune of drum beats.

The Election Commission consisting of two senior teachers from each school supervised the election.

The main objectives of the councils will be development and nurturing of leadership skills, reviving of co-curricular activities and introducing democracy and democratic norms among students of public schools.

Additional Secretary School Education South Punjab, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, visited Govt Pilot Secondary School to review the process of polling along with other officials of the education department.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that it was a healthy activity among students to make them useful citizens in days to come. Agha informed that the councils would help students commending over decision making.

It merits mentioning here that only those students who clinched three top positions in annual exams from Higher/ High Secondary School (HSS) and Elementary schools were permitted to contest the elections.